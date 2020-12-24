Previous
2020-12-24 Fresh Out Of Chicken
Fresh Out Of Chicken

Somehow, in the seventies, KFC convinced every Japanese person that Christmas was when you ate fried chicken. The tradition has lived on, with everyone getting in on the act.
cityhillsandsea

