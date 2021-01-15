Sign up
Photo 463
2021-01-15 Empty
When you get to the end of the day and realize the only picture you have is of an empty classroom in which you sat by yourself and did Zoom lessons for 2 hours in the morning.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
0
0
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan at the moment. Probably going to be in the UK from May '21. I am probably the only person in the history of...
464
photos
18
followers
31
following
127% complete
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
Views 3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
15th January 2021 9:24am
Privacy
