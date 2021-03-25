Previous
2021-03-25 A Spectacular Light Show by cityhillsandsea
2021-03-25 A Spectacular Light Show

A gloomy overcast day today, but I went out for a walk after it stopped raining. Wasn't expecting to see something this beautiful though!
cityhillsandsea

