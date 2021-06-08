Sign up
Photo 607
2021-06-08 Ahoy There!
Traffic was a bit heavy down Groomsport harbour today.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
After nearly 2 decades in Japan, I moved to the UK in 2021. My name’s the three things I’m most captivated by, but I’m powered by...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th June 2021 12:04pm
boat
harbour
groomsport
Lin
ace
Wow - lots of sailing happening!
June 8th, 2021
