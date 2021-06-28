Previous
2021-06-28 Just My Type by cityhillsandsea
Photo 626

2021-06-28 Just My Type

Bizarrely, I’d just watched the episode of Portlandia where they’re running a hipster hotel that gives away typewriters to guests an hour or two before happening across this beauty.
