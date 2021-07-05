Sign up
Photo 634
2021-07-05 Place of Worship
Waterstone's book shop in Bradford city centre. I'm really going to need to look up the history here...
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
After nearly 2 decades in Japan, I moved to the UK in 2021. My name's the three things I'm most captivated by, but I'm powered by...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th July 2021 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
books
,
book store
,
book shop
