2021-07-24 The (School)House Across the Bay by cityhillsandsea
Photo 653

2021-07-24 The (School)House Across the Bay

This is the 200 year old school house built for the children of the Mount Stewart estate staff & from the local area.

I don't think it's ever open to the general public but it's still lovely to look at from outside.
cityhillsandsea

After nearly 2 decades in Japan, I moved to the UK in 2021. My name’s the three things I’m most captivated by, but I’m powered by...
