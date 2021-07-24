Sign up
Photo 653
2021-07-24 The (School)House Across the Bay
This is the 200 year old school house built for the children of the Mount Stewart estate staff & from the local area.
I don't think it's ever open to the general public but it's still lovely to look at from outside.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
0
0
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
After nearly 2 decades in Japan, I moved to the UK in 2021. My name's the three things I'm most captivated by, but I'm powered by...
Tags
building
,
northern ireland
,
strangford
,
mount stewart
