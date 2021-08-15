Previous
2021-08-15 The Hooded Menace by cityhillsandsea
2021-08-15 The Hooded Menace

This chap has been in a spot of bother with the law recently after developing a real appetite for destruction - he ate a large chunk of a notebook the other day.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

cityhillsandsea

My name’s the three things I’m most captivated by, but I’m powered by inquisitiveness so I find pretty much everything interesting. I am probably the only...
