2021-08-18 Nose of Tralee by cityhillsandsea
Photo 678

2021-08-18 Nose of Tralee

Mayhaps you've heard of the Rose of Tralee, an Irish beauty pageant with a long history.

I now present to you instead this wonderful pun-filled poster for an entirely different competition.

(I know, it's a photo of a photo that somebody else took but eh. Best thing I saw today!)
