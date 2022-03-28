Sign up
Photo 900
2022-03-28 Tuppenies from Heaven
Someone just randomly left two pence pieces sitting on the bricked up shelf of an old warehouse. As one does.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
0
0
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Originally from Northern Ireland; after nearly 2 decades in Japan I'm now living in Yorkshire. Since moving here I've been working 60 hour weeks, so 2022...
Views
3
365
iPhone 12 Pro
28th March 2022 3:56pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
close