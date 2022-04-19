Previous
2022-04-19 Farewell by cityhillsandsea
Photo 922

2022-04-19 Farewell

Some wee wifey bidding farewell to her other half after chucking their packed lunch in through the window of their work vehicle.

(I may have made up quite substantial amounts of this description of events.)
Originally from Northern Ireland; after nearly 2 decades in Japan I'm now living in Yorkshire.
