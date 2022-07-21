Previous
2022-07-21 Haniwa by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1015

2022-07-21 Haniwa

Think I've done this little dude before, but it was late last night when I realised I hadn't actually taken a photo ... so eh. Low effort so I don't break the chain!
cityhillsandsea

Originally from Northern Ireland; after nearly 2 decades in Japan I'm now living in Yorkshire. Since moving here I've been working 60 hour weeks, so 2022...
