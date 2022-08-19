Previous
2022-08-19 Trapezium by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1044

2022-08-19 Trapezium

Performer at the Bradford festival. Doing trapezey things.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

cityhillsandsea

Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
