2022-09-01 Pharmacy Counter by cityhillsandsea
2022-09-01 Pharmacy Counter

Rimmington's pharmacy in Bradford dates back to the 19th century - I'd never been in before and it turns out they still have some of that old chemist flavour going on.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
