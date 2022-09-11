Previous
Next
2022-09-11 The Cheeseman by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1067

2022-09-11 The Cheeseman

Saltaire Farmers' Market was a lot smaller than I expected but there were a lot of interesting stalls; like this man with his cheese.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise