Photo 1088
2022-10-02 Kirkgate Market
This brutalist building replaced an old Victorian market in the seventies... and now it's going to be demolished itself, to make way for some kind of a nebulous re-envisioning of the town centre by the council.
Wonder if it'll be missed.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
1088
photos
16
followers
25
following
298% complete
View this month »
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2022 10:16am
