2022-10-02 Kirkgate Market by cityhillsandsea
2022-10-02 Kirkgate Market

This brutalist building replaced an old Victorian market in the seventies... and now it's going to be demolished itself, to make way for some kind of a nebulous re-envisioning of the town centre by the council.

Wonder if it'll be missed.
cityhillsandsea

