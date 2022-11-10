Previous
Next
2022-11-10 Button by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1127

2022-11-10 Button

I mean I could make the argument that I was playing with the iPhone DoF again but yup, I just ran out of time and had to photo something random about the house. Again.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise