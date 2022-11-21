Previous
2022-11-21 Hope Springs Eternal by cityhillsandsea
2022-11-21 Hope Springs Eternal

I'm sure my neighbour was very happy on Monday. I wonder how he is feeling now it's Friday.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

