2023-03-13 Cooking the Books

I'm from the Alton Brown school of kitchen utensils - it gets cluttered in there fast, so everything you keep in your kitchen needs to be essential or capable of doing double duty. So I haven't bought an air fryer. Someone at work got gifted one though, so here's a shot of some cookbooks I sent them a picture of after they asked me for some recipes because I don't know anything about them.



Yes, this did turn out to be the only picture I took today(!)