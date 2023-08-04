Previous
2023-08-04 Look Ye by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1394

2023-08-04 Look Ye

Not ever taken a shot of this statue from this angle before and was very taken with the natural framing of the buildings around him.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise