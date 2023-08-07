Previous
2023-08-07 FIRE by cityhillsandsea
2023-08-07 FIRE

It got very dark in my flat and I assumed it was raining but no, turns out somebody managed to set this old warehouse next door on fire.

It was put out very quickly.

My assumption is a dropped cigarette/joint/crack pipe because it's always being broken into by ne'er do wells.
Lesley ace
Oh no!
August 8th, 2023  
