Previous
Next
2023-09-20 Life Imitates Art by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1437

2023-09-20 Life Imitates Art

Haven't disappeared off the face of the earth. Just been busy being chaotic - new job, new flat, new city and a couple of bouts of being unwell.

October is mostly a photographic black hole, but I will have September updated, bits of November and then try and finish out the year strong.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise