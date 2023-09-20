Sign up
Photo 1437
2023-09-20 Life Imitates Art
Haven't disappeared off the face of the earth. Just been busy being chaotic - new job, new flat, new city and a couple of bouts of being unwell.
October is mostly a photographic black hole, but I will have September updated, bits of November and then try and finish out the year strong.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
