Super-imposed by cjoye
Not really, but she does kind of look like I pasted her into the scene. I like the hyper-real look of this image, although she's kind of mortified that i captured her in jeans at the beach.
15th February 2022

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity.
