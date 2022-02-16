Previous
Next
Where There is Peace by cjoye
Photo 753

Where There is Peace

“Where there is peace and meditation, there is neither anxiety nor doubt.” - St Francis of Assisi.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity. After my first two years (2016-2017), I launched a...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise