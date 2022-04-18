Previous
Abandoned Vineyard in the Desert by cjoye
Abandoned Vineyard in the Desert

I've always wondered what this patch of land had been used for. It has always looked like something leftover from WWII, but today I learned it is an abandoned vineyard. In the middle of the desert.
Christine Joy

