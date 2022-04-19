Previous
No Water, No Wine by cjoye
No Water, No Wine

An abandoned vineyard in the desert. With the cost of water in Southern California, I'm surprised anyone would ever attempt this, but I'm not surprised it didn't survive.
19th April 2022

Christine Joy

@cjoye
