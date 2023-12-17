Previous
Christmas crafting with the Grand Children by clairecrossley
Photo 523

Christmas crafting with the Grand Children

Angels and snowman
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Claire

@clairecrossley
I am a complete amature at photography, I only have my mobile phone camera and a small camera that I use for holiday snaps. My...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise