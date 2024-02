TV Antennas on a cloudy yet bright day

There's this song that was a soap opera's openning theme when I was a kid. At a certain point, the lyrics say something like: "Crossing over rays (there are) TV antennas... Why to you look at me if you don't see me?".

So, back in 2004, 8 years after this TV show, I shot a photo inspired by this verses. Yesterday, as I had to put some clothes to dry, I saw this cloudy blue sky and decided to take a new shot.

It's simple, but I hope you enjoy it.