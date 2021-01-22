Previous
Annie takes a ride by clay88
Annie takes a ride

My pug will be 13 years old in a couple weeks. She’s slowed down a lot. She walked 10 minutes and then totally enjoyed her stroller ride.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

