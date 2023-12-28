Previous
Next
Old telephone at The Empress Hotel, Victoria BC by clay88
Photo 1810

Old telephone at The Empress Hotel, Victoria BC

28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Kathy

@clay88
I'm Kathy and I live just north of Seattle in the beautiful state of Washington. Join 365 mid-June 2016 and look forward to seeing how...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tracy
A blast from the past. Nice capture.
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise