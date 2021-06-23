Previous
Next
Wet little bee by clay88
Photo 1128

Wet little bee

It was nearly 100 degrees today. In the evening I watered my garden not knowing a little bee was resting inside one of my lilies. Poor thing got really wet.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Kathy

@clay88
I'm Kathy and I live just north of Seattle in the beautiful state of Washington. Join 365 mid-June 2016 and look forward to seeing how...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise