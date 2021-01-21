Previous
Next
Old house by clayt
67 / 365

Old house

On the way to the bank today, I saw this old house in our very small town, not far from downtown.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Clay

ace
@clayt
I love photography because in looking for photos it allows me to better observe beauty & interesting things wherever I go.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
I love old buildings like this... I jokingly call them "bargain property." This one is in need of some TLC for sure. The B&W works perfectly for this shot.
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise