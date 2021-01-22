Previous
Next
Blue blocks by clayt
68 / 365

Blue blocks

This was such a bright, nice blue, that I felt compelled to photograph it. It is SOOC JPEG with no processing.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Clay

ace
@clayt
I love photography because in looking for photos it allows me to better observe beauty & interesting things wherever I go.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise