Photo 614
Evening chat
I can't tell you how many pictures I've taken looking down on this bench. For some reason I really like capturing its life and use. I need to get better at straightening lines tho cos they're everywhere in this!
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
935
photos
23
followers
53
following
169% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
20th March 2021 7:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bench
,
bbm
