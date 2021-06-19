Sign up
Photo 704
Qurum
Playing with some new filters I noticed on Lightroom. This is TR10 and I liked how it changed the colours!
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1131
photos
27
followers
55
following
194% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
19th June 2021 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
muscat
,
qurum
