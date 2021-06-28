Previous
Wadi by clearday
Wadi

It's a good while since we had any rain and the wadi is pretty dry right now. Very different from the greenery of my other picture from today: https://365project.org/clearday/365-the-2021-re/2021-06-28
ClearDay

