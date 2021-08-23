Sign up
Photo 758
In need of some assistance
The sun is hard on cars here - after a few days of not using the car, I went out to find one tyre absolutely flat due to cracks in the rubber. Almost 3 year old tyres are considered past it here, so it was a full set of new shoes required!
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
0
