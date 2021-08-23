Previous
Next
In need of some assistance by clearday
Photo 758

In need of some assistance

The sun is hard on cars here - after a few days of not using the car, I went out to find one tyre absolutely flat due to cracks in the rubber. Almost 3 year old tyres are considered past it here, so it was a full set of new shoes required!
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise