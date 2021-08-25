Sign up
Photo 762
Bandar Khiran
A kayaking trip today - lovely and peaceful, if still a little too hot, but it was nice to cool off in the water
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
25th August 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayak
,
oman
,
bandar khiran
