Photo 772
Life's a beach
A remote beach on Masirah Island provided some rocks for the landscape challenge as well as a relaxing afternoon
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1247
photos
28
followers
56
following
211% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
31st August 2021 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
oman
,
landscape-41
,
masirah
