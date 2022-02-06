Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 899
Beach walk
The colours in this are a little paler than my typical shot - I like brightness and vibrancy! I thought the pale blue and the sand worked well together though
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1392
photos
30
followers
57
following
246% complete
View this month »
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
Latest from all albums
896
356
123
897
357
898
358
899
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
6th February 2022 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
beach
,
muscat
,
oman
,
landscape-45
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close