Photo 909
Lots of bread
Spotted this new import at the supermarket - converts to about £8.30 ... expensive loaf of bread!
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1406
photos
30
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
17th February 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
bread
,
muscat
