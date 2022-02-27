Sign up
Photo 919
Halwa
Halwa is an Omani sweet, taken from a shared bowl with a spoon
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
365
27th February 2022 6:31pm
sweet
,
oman
,
halwa
