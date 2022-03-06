Previous
Royal Opera House Muscat by clearday
Royal Opera House Muscat

There was an event on the front courtyard of the Royal Opera House that resulted in some pretty lights. It's such a gorgeous building!
ClearDay

ClearDay
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
