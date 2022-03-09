Sign up
Photo 929
Time to eat
I hate that the shade arm intrudes so badly on this, but I didn't take any others today and I quite like the view of the table. A good candidate for some Photoshopping!
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1431
photos
29
followers
57
following
254% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
9th March 2022 2:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
muscat
,
oman
Ingrid
ace
Spying here?! ;) I like the table and scene too.
Photoshopping that shade arm out will be a lot of work and not easy!
March 10th, 2022
