Photo 955
And then they were gone
This cafe was always busy, but suddenly it's disappeared - leaving the imprint of their sign and their range of plants behind!
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
6th April 2022 5:42pm
Tags
cafe
,
muscat
,
oman
