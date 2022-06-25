Previous
Next
30 Days Wild #25 by clearday
Photo 1033

30 Days Wild #25

Love and kisses - this is a sculpture in the Helix Park. From the air, it looks like lips, but from the ground, it's a heart
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cherrill
How clever! Love the soft curves against the natural background
June 25th, 2022  
*lynn ace
cool
June 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise