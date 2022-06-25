Sign up
Photo 1033
30 Days Wild #25
Love and kisses - this is a sculpture in the Helix Park. From the air, it looks like lips, but from the ground, it's a heart
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
1
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
Tags
30dayswild2022
Cherrill
How clever! Love the soft curves against the natural background
June 25th, 2022
*lynn
ace
cool
June 25th, 2022
