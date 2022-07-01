Previous
Circles at the Wheel by clearday
Photo 1039

Circles at the Wheel

The top of the Falkirk Wheel - the rotating boat lift that connects the Union Canal to the Forth and Clyde Canal. It's very cool and one rotation only uses the same energy as boiling 10 kettles because it uses the weight of the cradles for momentum
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

ClearDay

