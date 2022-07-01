Sign up
Photo 1039
Circles at the Wheel
The top of the Falkirk Wheel - the rotating boat lift that connects the Union Canal to the Forth and Clyde Canal. It's very cool and one rotation only uses the same energy as boiling 10 kettles because it uses the weight of the cradles for momentum
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
1st July 2022 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
architecture
,
falkirk
,
landscape-49
