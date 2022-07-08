Previous
Next
Fruit and Veg by clearday
Photo 1046

Fruit and Veg

Not the best, ut the best from today! The local fruit shop in Auchterarder is very colourful
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise