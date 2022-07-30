Sign up
Photo 1061
Keep your eyes on the ball
First day of the new season and everyone is keen to get a good start!
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
30th July 2022 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
sport
,
sixws-132
,
sportsaction9
,
stenhousemuir
