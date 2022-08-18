Previous
Fancy a Pineapple? by clearday
Fancy a Pineapple?

This is a building between Falkirk and Stirling, with a rather distinctive shape. It was the summerhouse for the Earl of Dunmore in 1761 and pineapples were indeed grown in its walled gardens ( https://www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/the-pineapple)
